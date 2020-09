Domestic stock markets gave up early gains amid volatile trade on Wednesday, weighed down by banking stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell 300.54 points from the strongest level of the day to hit 38,736.22 on the downside in afternoon deals, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark declined to as low as 11,430.40, receding from an intraday high of 11,520.45.