Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher

Domestic stock markets are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note, a day after benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 hit two-month closing lows. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - climbed up as much as 106.15 points to touch 10,946.20 ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:55 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 71.75 points - or 0.66 per cent - higher at 10,911.80.

Equities elsewhere in Asia rose on Friday after robust US housing data supported a late tech-driven rally on Wall Street, with investors picking up the pieces a day after a broad regional index posted its biggest daily loss in more than three months.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading 0.37 per cent higher, while Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was up 0.58 per cent.

The E-Mini S&P 500 futures moved 0.53 per cent higher, indicating a positive start for US markets on Friday, a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index finished a choppy session 0.30 per cent higher.