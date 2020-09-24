Sensex Drops Over 800 Points As Selloff Across Sectors Deepens

At 12:43 pm, the Sensex traded 759.87 points - or 2.02 per cent - lower at 36,908.55, while the Nifty was down 212.15 points - or 1.91 per cent - at 10,919.70. Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the biggest drags on Sensex.

Mahindra & Mahindra, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel, trading between 3.82 per cent and 5.26 per cent lower, were the worst hit among 46 laggards in the 50-scrip Nifty index.

Analysts say concerns about a delayed recovery from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic, amid fears about a second wave of infections, shook investors.

"The correction in the market, led by the mother market United States, is a normal, healthy and desirable correction, which will make markets look more realistic and rational," VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, told NDTV.

TCS shares fell as much as 3.53 per cent to Rs 2,376.40 apiece on the BSE, extending losses to a second straight day, after Shapoorji Pallonji group - the largest minority shareholder in Tata Group - said on Tuesday it wanted to separate interests from the autos-to-steel conglomerate.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) shares declined 3.25 per cent to Rs 65.45 at the weakest level of the day, after a fire broke out at its Hazira gas processing plant in Gujarat on Thursday morning, which was later brought under control.

"The markets recovered after the crash in end-March and ran up too much too fast exposing the economy-market disconnect. The rally was triggered and sustained by the huge liquidity and the historically low interest rates. It is difficult for rallies to sustain without earnings support. For he Nifty, 10,800 is the next support," Mr Vijayakumar added.

Equities in other Asian markets fell following a slump on Wall Street overnight, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan last seen trading 2.01 per cent lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was down 1.12 per cent. The E-Mini S&P 500 futures traded 0.54 per cent lower, indicating a negative start for Wall Street on Thursday.

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday that the US economy remains in a "deep hole" of joblessness and weak demand, and called for more fiscal stimulus, noting that policymakers "are not even going to begin thinking" about raising interest rates until inflation hits 2 per cent.