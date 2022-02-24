Russia's Moscow Stock Exchange Suspends Trading Amid Ukraine Crisis

Global stocks dived as Ukraine stated that Moscow haslaunched a full-scale invasion.

New Delhi: Russia's largest exchange group, Moscow Exchange, on Thursday suspended "trading on all of its markets until further notice." The move came after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced "a special military operation" against Ukraine.

Global stocks and U.S. bond yields dived, while the dollar, gold and oil prices rocketed higher as Ukraine stated that Moscow has launched a full-scale invasion.

Tokyo's Nikkei was 2.4 per cent lower. U.S. stock market futures were also plunged sharply, with S&P 500 e-minis down 2.3 per cent and Nasdaq futures 2.8 per cent weaker.

Brent crude futures jumped more than 3.5 per cent to shoot past $100 a barrel for the first time since September 2014.

Spot gold jumped more than 1.7 per cent to hit its highest level since early January 2021 as investors sought shelter in safe-haven assets. U.S. dollar jumped more than half a per cent to 96.715.

The sell-off spread to cryptocurrency markets, pushing bitcoin below $35,000 for the first time in a month.

It also impacted the domestic indices as equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty crashed more than 3 per cent each.