Rural Unemployment Jumps Pushing Overall Jobless Rate To 7.8% In June

Overall unemployment rate increased to 7.80% in June from 7.12% in May

India's overall unemployment rate rose to 7.80 per cent in June, from 7.12 per cent in May, according to the latest data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy's (CMIE).

The maximum decline in employment opportunities was registered in rural areas, with the unemployment rate in rural India jumping to 8.03 per cent in June, from 6.62 per cent in the prior month.

That offset the decline in urban jobless rate last month to 7.30 per cent, from 8.21 per cent in May, underscoring a broader trend since the start of the year of more opportunities in Indian cities compared to rural areas.