Rupee Rises 8 Paise Against US Dollar

INR Vs USD: The rupee had lost 6 paise to close at 72.69 on Tuesday.

The rupee gained 8 paise against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, amid mild selling of the US currency and slip in crude oil prices, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The rupee had lost 6 paise to close at 72.69 on Tuesday.

Weakness in the dollar against some global currencies overseas and a higher opening of the domestic equity market supported the rupee, PTI reported citing currency traders.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures were down 4 cents at $81.83 a barrel by 0342 GMT, after gaining nearly 1 per cent the previous session, reported news agency Reuters. Brent rose on Tuesday to its highest since November 2014 at $82.55 per barrel. (With agencies inputs)