Rupee Off 6-Month Low, Ends At 71.27 Against Dollar: 10 Things To Know

The rupee has emerged the worst performer among Asian currencies

The rupee rose to end at 71.27 against the dollar on Wednesday, rebounding from a nearly six-month low registered the previous day. After opening higher against the greenback at 71.00, the rupee appreciated by as much as 55 paise during the session, before giving up most of those gains by the end of trade on Wednesday. Strength in the equity markets along with falling crude oil prices supported the forex market sentiment however foreign investor outflows limited the upside, according to analysts.