Rupee At 72-Levels Amid Easing Crude Oil Prices: 10 Points

The rupee extended its gains by 35 paise to trade at 72.65 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Softening crude oil prices and the results of US-mid-term polls lifted the rupee, traders were quoted as saying in the PTI report. On Tuesday, the rupee had clocked a gain of 12 paise to close at 73 per US dollar. Trading resumed on Friday after the forex market remained shut on Wednesday and Thursday for Diwali and Diwali Balipratipada respectively.