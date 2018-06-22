Rupee Firms Up By 19 Paise Against US Dollar. 5 Things To Know About Forex Market

Fresh foreign capital inflows took the local currency higher today.

The Indian rupee gained by 19 paise to open at 67.79 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday. The surge in Indian rupee came due to increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks. The US dollar slipping from an 11-month peak against other currencies overseas as investors took profits also helped the Indian rupee. On Thursday, the Indian rupee had appreciated by 10 paise to close at 67.98 against the greenback on sustained selling of the American currency by exporters and local banks.