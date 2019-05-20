Rupee Surges 86 Paise Against Dollar As Exit Polls Predict NDA Win

The 10-year benchmark government of Indian bond eased 8 basis points.

Indian rupee surged as much as 86 paise or 1.22 per cent to 69.36 per dollar after exit polls predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win almost as many seats as it did in 2014 and form a stable government comfortably. The poll of polls, an aggregate of exit polls, gives the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 302 of 543 seats and the Congress and its allies 122. The equity markets also rejoiced the predictions of exit polls as the Sensex surged over 1,100 points and the Nifty 50 Index reclaimed 11,700 mark.

Analysts say that the rupee can appreciate further and move closer to 68 per dollar mark going ahead.

"Most of the exit polls have projected thumping majority for the NDA government. The government has taken bold steps in the last five years. This ensures policy continuity and required stability. Hence it will attract long term investors. So if the exit polls match the actual outcome then the rupee may head towards 68 levels in coming sessions," said Rushabh Maru, research analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

However, AK Prabhakar of IDBI Capital Market advices caution and expects the rally in markets may be short lived as valuations are expensive, he said: "Any movement in the markets till election results will depend on the positions investors have taken. If there is a huge short position, a rally may be on the cards but it will be short-lived since valuations are not cheap at present."

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year benchmark government of Indian bond expiring in 2029 eased 8 basis points or 1.02 per cent to 7.28 per cent from its previous close of 7.36 per cent.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.