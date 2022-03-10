Rupee Up Slightly After Recovering In Previous Session

The rupee was up slightly on Thursday after recouping some of its recent losses in the previous session, tracking a rally in Wall Street stocks.

The rupee was up slightly on Thursday after recouping its losses in the previous session tracking a rally in Wall Street stocks buoyed by hopes of a diplomatic solution from the planned talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The energy-sensitive currency gained slightly to 76.2510 early on Thursday, according to Reuters. 

On Wednesday, the rupee gained to close at 76.62 against the US dollar following a retreat in crude oil prices and rebound in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 76.90 and witnessed an intra-day high of 76.53 and a low of 76.92 in the previous session.

That after the rupee fell to close at a lifetime low of 77 on Tuesday, weighed by surging crude oil prices.

