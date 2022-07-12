Rupee Weakens Sharply To 79.58 Per Dollar, Just A Whisker Away From 80

Rupee weakens to record low of 79.57/$

The rupee weakened sharply to 79.58 against the dollar, a new record low, as the US currency jumped to a nearly two-decade high driven by increased safety bets on global recession fears.

Bloomberg quoted the rupee at 79.57 against the greenback, while PTI reported that the currency was last changing hands at 79.58 per dollar.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened lower at 79.55 against the American dollar and slipped further to quote at 79.58, a decline of 13 paise over its last close.

In initial trade, the local currency witnessed a high of 79.55 and a low of 79.62 against the US dollar.

That 79.62 per dollar rate is another intra-day all-time low level, marking another one in the series of lifetime weak rates hit in recent months.

The currency had dropped 19 paise to close at a record low of 79.45 against the US dollar, after settlements on Monday.

Now the rupee is only a hop, skip and jump away from a key psychological level of 80 per dollar.

The capital exodus from assets denominated by almost any other currency and into the safe-haven greenback was evident as the dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of six peers, rose to 108.47, the highest since October 2002.

"Risk-off sentiment is dominating global markets," Yuting Shao, Macro Strategist at State Street Global Markets, told Reuters.

"The dollar is the go-to international reserve currency. So when there is a recessionary risk or a pickup of volatility, the greenback is the currency people rush to because that is the safest," the macro strategist added.

Reuters reported that investors' focus will be on macro data, which includes India's retail inflation reading this week, as well as the consumer price index from the United States on Wednesday.

A spike in inflation would keep central banks on the path of aggressive rate hikes.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unveiled a payment mechanism for international trade settlements in rupees, with prior approval for banks.

The RBI's move comes as the Indian rupee has touched a series of all-time lows amid continued foreign portfolio outflows from domestic stock markets and a broadly stronger greenback.