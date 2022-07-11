Rupee's Brutal Plunge Holds, Falls To A New Record Low Close Of 79.44 Per Dollar

Rupee Today: Rupee plunged to another record low of 79.40 per dollar

The rupee's brutal plunge continued on Monday, with the currency ending at another new all-time low of nearly 79.44 per dollar, closing in fast to the next key-psychological weak level of the 80-to-a-dollar rate as investors eye domestic and US inflation data later in the week.

After hitting a series of record lows in recent months, the rupee fell to another new intra-day lifetime weak level of 79.4388 per dollar and closed out Monday at its lifetime low of near 79.44 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg.

PTI reported that the rupee fells 20 paise to close provisionally at 79.46 against the US dollar.

That free fall in the rupee comes despite a slew of measures from the Reserve Bank of India to increase forex inflows and in turn boost the domestic currency in the face of a rampant dollar on a rise in flight-to-safety bets, driven by global recession fears and surging inflation.

With that weak start to the week, the rupee is now just a hop, skip and jump away from another key psychological level of 80 per dollar, a dramatic collapse from about 74 it was changing hands at the beginning of the year.

That brutal plunge in the currency has been driven by the dollar's appeal to foreign investors, who have stampede into US assets at the cost of almost every other currency-denominated assets.