Rupee Slips To A New Life Low Of 78.33 Per Dollar

The rupee slips by 1 paisa to close provisionally at a new all-time low of 78.33 against the US dollar.
On a volatile trade day, the rupee started on Friday with gains but ended at its record low, marking the third day in a row of lifetime-low close.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 78.20 and finally settled at its all-time low of 78.33, down 1 paisa from its previous close.
During the day, the currency witnessed an intra-day high of 78.19 and a low of 78.35 against the American currency.
On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 78.32 against the US dollar.
.