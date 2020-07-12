Rossari Biotech's IPO Set To Open On Monday. Here's All You Need To Know

Mumbai-based Rossari Biotech is a specialty chemicals manufacturer which has diversified into animal health and nutrition, home, personal care and performance chemicals markets.

Rossari Biotech - which filed its draft papers with market regulator Sebi in December last year, received a go-ahead for the IPO in February. Rossari Biotech shares will be listed on the NSE and BSE.

Rossari Biotech's public offer comes after four months of inactivity in the country's IPO market. SBI Cards & Payment Services was the last company to float IPO in March.

Rossari's up to Rs 496-crore public offer includes a fresh issue of Rs 50-crore shares and an offer of sale of 1.05 crore shares.

An issue price of Rs 423-Rs 425 has been set for the IPO. At the upper end of the price band, the offer for sale is estimated at Rs 446.25 crore.

Rossari Biotech shares will be available in lots of 35 shares in the IPO. In other words, investors will be able to apply for Rossari shares for a minimum of Rs 14,805-14,875 in multiples of 35 shares.

While half of the Rossari Biotech IPO is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent is reserved for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35 per cent for retail investors. Retail investors are permitted a maximum subscription amount of Rs 2,00,000 under the Rossari Biotech IPO.

Net proceeds from the issue will be utilised for funding working capital requirements, repayment/prepayment of certain loans and for general corporate purposes.

Book running lead managers for the Rossari Biotech IPO are Axis Capital and ICICI Securities.