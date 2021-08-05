Rolex Rings IPO: Here's How To Check Allotment Status

Rolex IPO: The shares are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 9

Rolex Rings is likely to finalise the share allotment today i.e. August 5, 2021. The Rs 731 crore initial public offering (IPO), which was open between July 28 and July 30, was subscribed 130.44 times, receiving 74.16 crore bids compared to 56.85 lakh shares on the offer. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 56 crore and an offer for sale of up to 675 crore.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 143.58 times, non-institutional investors segment, 360.11 times, and retail individual investors (RIIs), 24.49 times.

Rolex Rings will process the refunds on August 5 and credit shares into demat accounts of allottees on the next day. The shares are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on August 9.

Ahead of the IPO, Rolex Rings garnered Rs 219 crore from anchor investors, including HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF, Axis MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, SBI MF, Kotak MF, L&T MF and HDFC Life Insurance Company, at a price of Rs 900 per share.

Equirus Capital, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, and JM Financial are the merchant bankers to the share sale, while Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue.

Here's how to check the allotment status of Rolex Rings

Access the website of the registrar viz. https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Select either PAN, application number or DP Client ID

Select company name (Rolex Rings Limited-IPO)

Enter either PAN, application number or DP Client ID

Click on the 'search' button

Go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select Issue Type

Enter Issue Name

Select Application Number

Enter PAN Number

Select "I'm not a robot"

Click on Search button