Live Blog: Reliance Launches JIO GigaFibre, Fibre-Based Broadband Service

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries (RIL), is expected to make some major announcements today when he will speak at the company's 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM). Consumers and investors alike are eagerly waiting for the launch of JioFiber, the broadband business of telecom subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm. Last year's annual general meeting of Reliance Industries marked the launch of JioPhone, Reliance Jio's feature phone, which was made available for a refundable deposit of Rs. 1,500.

Here are the latest updates on the 41st Reliance Industries (RIL) AGM: