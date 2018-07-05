Live Blog: Reliance Launches JIO GigaFibre, Fibre-Based Broadband Service

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries (RIL), is expected to make some major announcements today when he will speak at the company's 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM). Consumers and investors alike are eagerly waiting for the launch of JioFiber, the broadband business of telecom subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm. Consumers and investors alike are eagerly waiting for the launch of JioFiber, the broadband business of telecom subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm. Last year's annual general meeting of Reliance Industries marked the launch of JioPhone, Reliance Jio's feature phone, which was made available for a refundable deposit of Rs. 1,500.
Here are the latest updates on the 41st Reliance Industries (RIL) AGM:
JIO Gigafibre features:
Jio Giga TV set top box
Interesting feature is TV calling
Video calling through TV - it means you can call every other TV connected through Jio Gigafibre
Virtual reality headset
You can tell the Jio remote what you want, and it will play it: Akash Ambani. JIO Gigafibre will be through a JioGiga router at home.
For large enterprises, fixed-line broadband will mean having the ability to compete in the global marketplace, using digital tools and techniques that are powering the Fourth Industrial Revolution: Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM
We are calling this fiber based broadband service JioGigafiber: Mukesh Ambani
Optics fibre based fixed line broadband is the future, says Mukesh Ambani
Shloka Mehta, the would-be daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, attends her first Reliance AGM
Reliance Jio is a customer-obsessed organisation, says Mukesh Ambani
Reliance Jio has reached an inflection point, says RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani.
Mukesh Ambani has arrived at the venue for the AGM.
Reliance Industries shares on Wednesday
ended 2.03 per cent higher on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and 1.90 per cent higher on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Reliance Industries (RIL) shares hit their 52 week high on June 21 at Rs 1035.8 and 52-week low on July 5, 2017 at Rs 713.50, as per the BSE data. On the NSE, the shares hit 52-week high on June 21, 2018, and the 52-week low price was Rs 694.50 that the shares hit on July 4 last year.
In few minutes, Reliance Industries will commence its 41st Annual General Meeting in Mumbai.
Media reports suggest that Reliance Industries will foray into broadband market with the launch of JioFiber FTTH, which is already being tested. JioFiber connectivity comes directly to homes unlike in cases where the fiber reaches only till the building. (Read more
)