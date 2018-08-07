NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Auto

Ride-hailing Firm Ola To Launch In The UK

Ola will offer private vehicles for hire as well as the popular black cabs on its platform.

Auto | | Updated: August 07, 2018 12:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ride-hailing Firm Ola To Launch In The UK

Ola's UK launch comes months after it expanded operations in Australia.

NEW DELHI: Ride-hailing firm Ola said on Tuesday it plans to launch services in the United Kingdom this year, months after it expanded its operations in Australia, in an ongoing turf war with US rival Uber Technologies.

Ola, backed by Japan's Softbank Group, has obtained licences to begin operations in South Wales in September, as well as Greater Manchester, and plans to expand country-wide by the end of the year, it said in a statement.

The ride-hailing firm will offer private vehicles for hire as well as the popular black cabs on its platform and will add more transportation options going forward, the company said.

 

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

OlaUberOla UK

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusVivo SaleAndroid PMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20SGOT/SGPTPrice ComparisonVivo NEXPetrol Price TodayVirat Kohli

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top