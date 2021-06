Retail inflation rose to a six months high in May 2021

Consumer Price Index or retail inflation for May 2021 witnessed a rise as it was 6.3 per cent compared to 4.23 per cent in April 2021. It has touched the highest mark in six months, as it was 6.93 per cent in November 2020.

Similarly food inflation too saw a rise as it was 5.01 per cent in May 2021, a steep hike over April 2021, when it was 1.96 per cent.