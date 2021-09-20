Retail Inflation For Agricultural, Rural Workers Fell Slightly In August

Retail inflation for agricultural and rural labourers eased marginally in August 2021

Retail inflation witnessed a marginal climb down in August 2021 for agricultural and rural labourers to 3.90 per cent and 3.97 per cent respectively, according to data released by the Ministry of Labour.

The consumer price index (CPI) numbers for agricultural and rural labourers in July 2021 had stood at 3.92 per cent and 4.09 per cent respectively.

Food inflation at the same time was at 2.13 per cent and 2.32 per cent in August 2021 for agricultural and rural labourers respectively. In July 2021, the food inflation numbers for agricultural and rural labourers were 2.66 per cent and 2.74 per cent respectively.

Overall, the CPI numbers for agricultural and rural labourers for August 2021, went up by 5 points and 4 points to stand at 1,066 and 1,074 points, respectively.

The CPI for agricultural labourers and rural labourers were at 1,061 points and 1,070 points, respectively in July 2021.

The main contributors for the increase in the general index of agricultural labourers and rural labourers were food groups, with 2.43 points and 2.28 points respectively.

This was basically due to rise in prices of milk, groundnut oil, milk, tea leaf and other items.

Andhra Pradesh witnessed maximum increase in CPI numbers for agricultural and rural labourers while maximum decline was seen by Kerala in the same numbers for August 2021.