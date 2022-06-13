Retail Inflation Eased To 7.04% In May, But Too Early To Call A Peak

Retail inflation dipped to 7.04% in May, but held above the upper end of RBI's target

India's retail inflation eased slightly to 7.04 per cent in May from a year ago, after hitting an eight-year high in April, data showed on Monday.

That compared to the consumer price-based inflation (CPI) rate of 7.79 per cent in April, the fastest pace in eight years. The previous high was recorded at 8.33 per cent in May 2014. April's print was higher than 6.95 per cent in March and 4.23 per cent a year ago.

While the latest print for May of 7.04 per cent is below April's figure, it has stayed well above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) upper tolerance limit for the fifth consecutive month.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half the CPI basket, was 7.97 per cent, marginally lower than 8.31 per cent in April.

While May retail inflation slid, prices of several food products were high during the month under review.

Indeed, cereals, meat and fish, vegetables prices witnessed significant rise in May compared to April.

The central bank last week projected price pressures to remain elevated and over its target band of 2-6 per cent for the rest of this calendar year, so, it would be too early to call a peak in inflation.

Indeed, the RBI, which factors in the CPI in its monetary policy, had earlier this month raised the inflation forecast for the current financial year to 6.7 per cent from its previous estimate of 5.7 per cent.

The government has mandated the central bank to keep retail inflation at 4 per cent, with a tolerance level of plus or minus 2 per cent of that rate, which is between 2 and 6 per cent.

With the inflation outlook elevated, the RBI was forced to hike its key rate for the first time in four years, lifting it by 40 basis points (bps) in an off-cycle meeting in May and a follow-up 50 basis points increase last week, taking the repo rate to 4.90 per cent.

The repo rate is the rate at which RBI lends money to commercial banks.

The latest inflation data suggests interest rates are set to keep rising.