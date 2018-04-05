Reserve Bank (RBI) Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 6%

The Reserve Bank today kept its key lending rate, the repo rate, unchanged at 6 per cent for the fourth straight meeting. But the central bank cut its inflation forecast, sending the Sensex 500 points higher. This is the lowest level since November 2010. RBI had earlier in August 2017 cut repo rate to 6 per cent, from 6.25 per cent, and since then had maintained a status quo. The RBI was widely expected to keep repo rate unchanged. A Reuters poll showed all 61 respondents expected the RBI to keep the repo rate steady at 6 per cent. A majority of the economists polled expect the RBI to only start raising rates in early 2019.

RBI cut its consumer inflation lower to 4.7-5.1 per cent in the first half of 2018-19 (April-September). It sees inflation at 4.4 per cent in the second half. The RBI had earlier projected inflation to remain at 5.1-5.6 per cent for April-September.The reverse repo rate was also unchanged at 5.75 per cent. Five of six members on the rate setting monetary policy committee voted to stand pat, while one voted for a hike. The monetary policy committee stuck to its 'neutral' stance as expected to support an early recovery in economic growth as inflation eases.

RBI expects GDP or gross domestic product growth to strengthen from 6.6 per cent in 2017-18 to 7.4 per cent in 2018-19. Inflation unexpectedly eased after vegetable prices crashed in early 2018 due to a surge in harvests, which is expected to keep price pressures soft for the next few months. However, oil prices remain a risk, with India importing about 80 per cent of its crude requirement. The global oil prices have trended higher in recent days and domestic petrol and diesel prices are at multi-year highs.





Consumer price index inflation fell to a four-month low of 4.44 per cent in February.The RBI will also be mindful of the pace of India's economic recovery after GDP or gross domestic product grew fastest in five quarters at 7.2 per cent. "We expect that policymakers will be careful of not stifling growth at the early stages of recovery," said Siddhartha Sanyal, chief India economist at Barclay, had said before the RBI policy announcement, adding that he expected the RBI to be on hold for all of 2018.