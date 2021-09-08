RBI Removes UCO Bank Out Of Corrective Action List After 4 Years

UCO Bank was placed under PCA restrictions in 2017

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today lifted UCO Bank out of the prompt corrective action (PCA) list after a gap of four years. The banking regulator found that the state-run lender was not in breach of its rules on regulatory capital, bad loans, and leverage ratio, according to a statement released by the RBI on Wednesday, September 8.

In 2017, UCO Bank was placed under PCA framework restrictions due to its poor financial health, when several other lenders in the country battled unsecured assets. Further, the RBI had to tighten thresholds and under the PCA, it imposed business restrictions on banks with weak financial parameters.