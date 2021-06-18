RBI Grants In-Principle Approval To Centrum Financial To Set Up Small Finance Bank

RBI gave its nod for in-principle approval to Centrum Financial Services

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted its “in-principle” approval to the applicant - Centrum Financial Services Limited to set up a small finance bank (SFB), which is likely to help the entity in acquiring the scam-hit Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank. The in-principle approval is granted under the central bank's general guidelines for ‘on tap' licensing of small finance banks in the private sector'. The move is likely to pave the way towards the resolution of the PMC Bank crisis and help bank's depositors.

According to an official circular released by the Reserve Bank on Friday, June 18, the central bank would consider granting a licence for the commencement of banking business under Section 22 (1) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949. This will be granted after being satisfied that the applicant has complied with the requisite conditions laid down by the Reserve Bank as part of 'in-principle' approval.

The RBI in its statement said that the in-principle approval has been given in accordance with the specific pursuance to Centrum Financial Services Limited's offer, in response to the Expression of Interest (EOI) notification dated November 3, 2020, published by the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank Limited, Mumbai.

