RBI Announces Liquidity Operations Worth Rs 20,000 Crore

The RBI said the simultaneous sale and purchase of bonds - also known as open market operations - will be conducted in two tranches on August 27 and September 3.

The Reserve Bank of India said it will continue to "monitor evolving liquidity and market conditions and take measures as appropriate to ensure orderly functioning of financial markets".

The central bank said eligible participants are required to submit their bids in electronic format through its E-Kuber system, between 10:00 am and 11:00 am on August 27. The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day.

Open market operations enable a central bank to adjust liquidity - or supply of money - in the banking system. Central banks do so by way of trading government bonds with commercial banks.

The RBI decides on the quantum of sale/purchase of securities, and has the power to accept or reject any bids either wholly or partially without assigning any reasons.

On August 6, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to pause interest rates and maintain its "accommodative" stance for as long as necessary.

The move was aimed at reviving economic growth and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 while ensuring inflation remains within target.

Despite the dovish tone, the minutes released last week suggested the bank sees little room for rate cuts in the current environment.

The RBI has already reduced the repo rate - or the key interest rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks - by a total of 115 basis points since February, on top of the 135 basis points in an easing cycle last year, from 6.50 per cent.