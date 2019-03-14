NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

"Renouncing World Good For You, Not Us," Supreme Court Tells Ranbaxy Ex-Promoters

The Singh brothers have to pay Rs 2,500 crore to Daiichi Sankyo as per their undertaking.

Corporates | Reported by | Updated: March 14, 2019 12:51 IST
Last month, Fortis Healthcare Ltd had petitioned market regulator Sebi to arrest its founders.

The Supreme Court today asked former Fortis Healthcare promoters and estranged brothers Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh to inform it on how they planned to pay Rs 3,500 crore as part of an arbitration order passed against them by a Singapore tribunal. "You were the flag bearers of the pharmacare industry and it doesn't look good that you are appearing in court," the top court said. It asked the duo to consult their financial and legal advisors and submit the plan by March 28, saying "hopefully it will be the last time you are appearing in the court".
Here are 10 things to know about the big story:
  1. The apex court was hearing the plea of Japanese firm Daiichi Sankyo, which is seeking to recover Rs 3,500 crore, awarded to it by a Singapore tribunal in its case against Malvinder and Shivinder Singh.
  2. The bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Googi asked the Singh brothers to consult their financial and legal advisors and give a concrete plan on how they will comply with the Singapore tribunal's order.
  3. Singh brothers were present in the court as per the apex court's summons sent to them on request of Daiichi Sankyo seeking to stop stake sale of Fortis Hospital to IHH Healthcare Berhad, Malaysia. 
  4. The Singh brothers have to pay Rs 2,500 crore to Daiichi Sankyo as per their undertaking.
  5. Earlier, one of the brothers in his affidavit said he had renounced the world. 
  6. On this, the CJI said, "Renouncing  the world is good for you. But not for us. Tell us how you propose to do? If you want time take it. Consult your accountants, financiers and legal advisers. But if you grab the microphone and start saying otherwise you will get into trouble."
  7. On December 14, 2018, the top court had stayed the stake sale of Fortis Hospital to IHH Healthcare Berhad, Malaysia. 
  8. Last month, Fortis Healthcare Ltd had petitioned market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to arrest its founders after the Singh brothers failed to repay Rs 400 crore that the watchdog had found they had fraudulently taken out.
  9. The company had earlier requested Sebi to use its legal authority to recover the money from Malvinder and Shivinder Singh. 
  10. The regulator in October had ordered the Singh brothers, formerly controlling shareholders, to return the money, plus interest, within three months.

(With inputs from agencies)



Fortis caseMalvinder and Shivinder Singh

