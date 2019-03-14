'Renouncing World Good For You, Not Us,' Supreme Court Tells Ranbaxy Ex-Promoters

Last month, Fortis Healthcare Ltd had petitioned market regulator Sebi to arrest its founders.

The Supreme Court today asked former Fortis Healthcare promoters and estranged brothers Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh to inform it on how they planned to pay Rs 3,500 crore as part of an arbitration order passed against them by a Singapore tribunal. "You were the flag bearers of the pharmacare industry and it doesn't look good that you are appearing in court," the top court said. It asked the duo to consult their financial and legal advisors and submit the plan by March 28, saying "hopefully it will be the last time you are appearing in the court".