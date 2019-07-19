Reliance Jio Net Profit At Rs 891 Crore In June Quarter

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries, posted a standalone net profit of Rs. 891 crore in April-June quarter, the company said in a statement on Friday. It had posted a profit of Rs 612 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. That marked a 45.6 per cent year-on-year increase. The revenue of the telecom operator came in at Rs. 11,679 crore in the June quarter.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) came in at Rs 122. Reliance Jio maintained made subscriber additions of 33.8 million during the quarter.

Earlier in the day, Reliance Jio pipped rival Bharti Airtel to become India's second-largest operator by subscribers as of May, government data showed.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries reported a net profit of Rs. 10,104 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. That marked a 6.8 per cent increase compared to its net profit of Rs. 9,459 crore in the corresponding three-month period a year ago.

