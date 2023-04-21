Reliance Jio Registers 13% Rise In March Quarter Profit

Jio's revenue from operations climbed 11.9% to 233.94 billion rupees.(File)

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd, reported a 13% rise in fourth-quarter profit today, led by the sustained growth in its user base.

Jio, India's biggest telecom carrier by subscribers, said net profit rose to 47.16 billion rupees ($574.8 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 41.73 billion rupees a year ago.

Its revenue from operations climbed 11.9% to 233.94 billion rupees.

