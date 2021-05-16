All You Need To Know About Reliance Jio 1.5 GB/Day Recharge Packs

Reliance Jio's Rs 199 recharge pack offers 1.5 GB per day internet data for a validity of 28 days.

The country's fast growing wireless telecom services provider Reliance Jio Infocomm offers various recharge plans depending on a person's usage of internet data and voice calls. Reliance Jio, promoted by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has disrupted the Indian telecom industry since it launched its services in September 2016. Jio has bundled its recharge packs with a range of its own mobile applications and over the top (OTT) applications like Disney+ Hotstar. Jio offers a whole host of recharge plans which offer high speed internet data along with free calling and 100 SMSes per day.

Reliance Jio's 1.5 GB per day data packs: Voice Calls, SMS, Application Benefits and Other Details Here:

Reliance Jio Rs 199 recharge plan:

Reliance Jio's Rs 199 recharge pack offers 1.5 GB per day internet data for a validity of 28 days. The plan also includes free calling on Jio network and 1,000 minutes of calling on Jio to other networks. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and free subscription Jio mobile applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 399 recharge plan:

Reliance Jio's Rs 399 recharge plan offers 1.5 GB per day high speed internet for a validity of 56 days. The plan also includes free calling on Jio network and 2,000 minutes of calling on Jio to other networks. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and free subscription Jio mobile applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 555 recharge plan:

Reliance Jio's Rs 555 recharge plan offers 1.5 GB per day data for a validity of 84 days. The plan also includes free calling on Jio network and 3,000 minutes of calling on Jio to other networks. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and free subscription Jio mobile applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 777 recharge plan:

Reliance Jio's Rs 777 recharge plan offers 1.5 GB per day high speed internet data for a validity of 84 days along with 1 year Disney+ Hotstar subscription worth Rs 399 at no extra cost. The plan also includes free calling on Jio network and 3,000 minutes of calling on Jio to other networks. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and free subscription Jio mobile applications.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,121 recharge plan:

Reliance Jio's Rs 2,121 recharge plan offers 1.5 GB per day high speed internet data for a validity of 336 days. The plan also includes free calling on Jio network and 12,000 minutes of calling on Jio to other networks. The plan also offers 100 SMSes per day and free subscription Jio mobile applications.