US-Based Silver Lake To Invest Rs 5,656 Crore In Jio Platforms: Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries said on Monday that private equity firm Silver Lake will invest Rs 5,656 crore ($746.74 million) in its digital arm, giving it a valuation of Rs 4.90 lakh crore. The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals. The deal comes days after Facebook said it would spend $5.7 billion to buy a 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms - the digital services entity that houses Reliance's telecoms arm Jio Infocomm, as well as its news, movie and music apps, along with other businesses.

Last month, Facebook had announced an investment of Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance Industries-owned mobile telecom company Reliance Jio. The US-based social media major's investment would translate to a 9.99 per cent stake in Jio Platforms on a fully-diluted basis.

Commenting on the transaction with Silver Lake, Mr. Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Ltd, said, “I am delighted to welcome Silver Lake as a valued partner in continuing to grow and transform the Indian digital ecosystem for the benefit of all Indians. Silver Lake has an outstanding record of being a valuable partner for leading technology companies globally.. We are excited to leverage insights from their global technology relationships for the Indian Digital Society's transformation.”

Jio Platforms is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries and Reliance Jio Infocomm

Limited, which provides connectivity platform to more than 388 million subscribers, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Platforms.

Silver Lake is the global leader in large-scale technology investing, having invested in the likes of Airbnb, Alibaba, Ant Financial, Alphabet's Verily and Waymo units, Dell Technologies, Twitter and numerous other global technology leaders.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL has regained its numero uno position after momentarily losing its place to TCS. The IT major, TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank are the others in the coveted list of top 10 firms by market capitalisation.

The shares of Reliance Industries soared 2.8 per cent to Rs 1,467 on the previous trading session i.e. Thursday, ahead of its Q4 results.