Government Panel Approves Rs 3,050 Crore Fine For Attempted 'Stifling' Of Jio

Reliance Jio offered free services for months after its launch

Highlights Rs 3,050 crore penalty imposed on Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Vodafone Idea, Bharti criticise the decision Telecom regulator TRAI had recommended the penalty in 2016

A government panel on Wednesday approved a combined penalty of Rs 3,050 crore ($442 million) on telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea for not providing points of interconnection to Reliance Industries' telecom unit, Jio, when it began operations in 2016, media reported.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in 2016 recommended the penalty against Bharti, and what were then Vodafone Group Plc's India unit and Idea Cellular, saying the three denied points of interconnection to Jio, a move it termed as anti-consumer and aimed at stifling competition.

The Digital Communications Commission on Wednesday backed the telecom regulator's recommendations, media quoted Aruna Sundarajan, the panel chair and the top official in the Department of Telecom (DoT), as saying.

Both Vodafone Idea and Bharti criticised the decision.

"This issue pertaining to points of interconnection has been examined by the DoT, various parliamentary and judicial authorities with no case for any default established," Vodafone Idea, India's biggest wireless carrier said in a statement, adding, it will "explore all options, including seeking legal recourse" to protect company interests.

A spokesman for Bharti said the company was "extremely disappointed" and the decision would further burden the high stress in the telecom sector.

Bharti will approach the "appropriate forum" and has complete faith in the country's judicial process, the company's spokesman added.

Reliance Jio, built at a cost of over $30 billion by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, offered free services for months after its launch. That forced its three rivals - Bharti, Vodafone and Idea - to cut prices and accept lower profits as well as sparking a wave of consolidation in the sector.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.