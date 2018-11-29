Reliance Jio JioPhone 2 Latest Flash Sale: Timings, Price And More

Reliance Jio JioPhone 2 Flash Sale will begin at 12:00 pm on Thursday.

Reliance Jio latest flash sale for JioPhone 2, its 4G-enabled feature phone device, will go live today. The flash sale for JioPhone 2, an upgraded version of Reliance Jio's existing feature phone called JioPhone, will begin at 12:00 pm today, the Mukesh Ambani-owned company said on microblogging website - Twitter. JioPhone 2 will be available at Rs. 2,999 under the upcoming flash sale, Reliance Jio mentioned on its website - jio.com. Customers can also avail a cashback of Rs. 300 using Paytm on purchase of JioPhone 2 during the sale, Reliance Jio said.

Flash Sale Alert! Buy your #JioPhone2 today at 12PM. Get a flat cashback of ₹300, on paying via @Paytm. Buy now: https://t.co/WNPHtbylpJpic.twitter.com/hQFwoGiWnb — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) November 29, 2018

Here are five steps in which you can book JioPhone2 in the upcoming flash sale on November 29:

1. One needs to log on to Reliance Jio's website -- jio.com -- and select JioPhone2.

2. After that, the user is required to enter his or her pin code and proceed to checkout.

3. The user is required to provide personal details such as name, email ID and mobile number.

4. After this, the user has to select the desired payment option.

5. Once the payment of Rs. 2,999 is made by the user, an order confirmation notification is issued through email or SMS.

Prepaid recharge offers for JioPhone:

Reliance Jio offers three prepaid plans for JioPhone. These recharge plans are priced at Rs. 49, Rs. 99 and Rs. 153.

Reliance Jio JioPhone prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 49:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 1 GB data, which gets reduced to 64 kbps after consumption. The pack also offers 50 SMSes and is valid for 28 days.

Reliance Jio JioPhone prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 99:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 14 GB data. The daily data limit is 0.5 GB, which gets reduced to 64 Kbps after consumption. The pack also offers 300 SMSes and is valid for 28 days.

Reliance Jio JioPhone prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 153:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 42 GB data. The daily data limit is 1.5 GB, which gets reduced to 64 Kbps after consumption. The pack also offers 100 SMSes per day and is valid for 28 days.

Disclosure: Paytm's parent company One97 is an investor in Gadgets 360.