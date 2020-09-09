Reliance Jio To Roll Out 10 Crore Low-Cost Phones By December: Report

Mukesh Ambani had said in July that Google would build an Android operating system (OS) to power a low-cost "4G or even 5G" smartphone that Reliance Industries would design.

The phones, undled with data packs, could be launched in December 2020 or early next year

Bengaluru:

Reliance Industries' telecom unit is looking to outsource the manufacturing of over 10 crore low-cost smartphones that will be built on Google's Android platform, the Business Standard newspaper reported, citing sources. The phones, which will be bundled with data packs, could be launched in December 2020 or early next year, the newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Reliance Industries, India's most highly-valued company, in July said Alphabet Inc's Google will invest $4.5 billion in its digital unit. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, who controls Reliance, in July said that Google would build an Android operating system (OS) to power a low-cost "4G or even 5G" smartphone that Reliance Industries would design.

Reliance Industries has sold nearly 33 per cent of its digital arm, Jio Platforms, to raise Rs 1.52 trillion ($20.22 billion) and has won the backing of global financial and tech investors including, Facebook Inc, Intel and Qualcomm.

