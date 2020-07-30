Reliance Industries Profit Rises 31% To Rs 13,233 Crore In June Quarter

Reliance Industries, the country's most valuable company, on Thursday reported that its net profit grew 31 per cent annually to Rs 13,233 crore in quarter ended June 30. The billionaire Mukesh Ambani-promoted company had reported net profit of Rs 10,104 crore in the same quarter last year.

Reliance Industries revenue declined sharply by 44 per cent to Rs 91,238 crore in June quarter due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. "The outbreak of corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic globally and in India is causing significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activity. The Group's operations and revenue during the current quarter were impacted due to COVID-19," Reliance Industries said in an exchange filing.

Reliance Industries telecom arm - Reliance Jio Infocomm's - profit nearly tripled in the quarter ended June 30 to Rs 2,520 crore from Rs 891 crore, a year ago, Reliance Industries said.

Jio's average revenue per user, a key metric of telecom company's profitability, improved to Rs 140.30 per month as against Rs 130.60 per month during the previous quarter.