Reliance Jio To Transform 50 Million MSMEs With Fiber Connectivity, Digital Services

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries's- owned Reliance Jio launched an integrated technology service - 'Jio Business' on Tuesday, March 9, in a bid to digitally transform as many as 50 million micro-small, and medium business (MSMBs) across the country. According to a statement released by Reliance Jio, the new service Jio Business will empower MSMBs by providing fiber connectivity, digital solutions. The new integrated offering 'Jio Business' intends to offer digital solutions with enterprise-grade fiber connectivity such as voice and data services to empower enterprises for managing and growing their businesses.

Jio Business will offer connectivity at one-tenth of the existing market price to the MSMEs. “Micro, small and medium businesses are the bedrock of Indian economy. Currently, in the absence of an integrated digital service offering and the know-how to adopt advanced enterprise offerings, they are unable to leverage the power of digital technologies to run their businesses efficiently,'' said Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio at the announcement.

''Currently, a micro and small business spends between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 per month towards connectivity, productivity and automation tools. Today, we are taking the first step towards empowering small businesses by giving these solutions, along with our connectivity, for less than 1/10th the cost, starting below Rs 1,000 per month,'' he added.

Jio Business aims to provide devices that enable leading digital solutions to MSMEs. The service will also help the businesses in collaborating with partners to offer easy-to-use, enterprise-grade, digital solutions at no additional cost.