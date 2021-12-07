Reliance, Abu Dhabi Chemical Company Form $2 Billion Production JV In Ruwais

Abu Dhabi state-owned chemicals derivatives company (TA'ZIZ) and billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries agreed to start a more than $2 billion chemical production partnership in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi.

The joint venture - called TA'ZIZ EDC & PVC - will construct and operate a chlor-alkali, ethylene dichloride (EDC), and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production facility, according to a regulatory filing by Reliance Industries to the stock exchanges today.

“India's need for PVC to propel its growth, and the value from the abundantly available feedstock

in UAE, provides a win-win partnership for both companies. Close cooperation in the region

based on shared objectives is key as we optimise resources and work together to enrich the

lives of our citizens,'' said Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance.

On Tuesday, December 7, shares of Reliance Industries settled 0.77 per cent higher at Rs 2,381.60 apiece on the BSE.