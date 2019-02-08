NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Reliance Group Says L&T Finance, Edelweiss Group Caused Share Drop

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd and certain entities of Edelweiss Group were responsible for their shares plunging near 55 per cent over the last few days.

Updated: February 08, 2019 15:01 IST
Three listed entities of Indian conglomerate Reliance Group - owned by Anil Ambani - on Friday said L&T Finance Holdings Ltd and certain entities of Edelweiss Group were responsible for their shares plunging near 55 per cent over the last few days.

A few non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) invoked pledged shares of Reliance Capital Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Reliance Power Ltd, and made open market sale of about Rs 400 crore during Feb. 4-7, the companies said in filings.

Edelweiss Group and L&T Finance did not immediately respond to Reuters' request seeking comment.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

