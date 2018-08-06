NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

Reliance Communications, Sweden's Ericsson Reach Rs 550 Crore Settlement

Ericsson had signed a seven-year deal in 2014 to operate and manage RCom's nationwide telecom network.

Corporates | | Updated: August 06, 2018 15:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Reliance Communications, Sweden's Ericsson Reach Rs 550 Crore Settlement

Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) said on Monday it had received approval from the Supreme Court to proceed with the sale of its wireless assets to Reliance Jio after it agreed to pay 5.5 billion rupees ($80.06 million) to settle dues with Swedish telecom gearmaker Ericsson.

In May, India's bankruptcy court admitted a plea by Ericsson seeking insolvency resolution against RCom over unpaid service dues, potentially derailing the company's 250 billion rupee plan to sell assets to Reliance Jio.

Ericsson had signed a seven-year deal in 2014 to operate and manage RCom's nationwide telecom network, and sought 11.55 billion rupees ($171.16 million) from the company and two of its subsidiaries.
 

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Reliance CommunicationsEricsson

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20Price ComparisonVivo NEX

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top