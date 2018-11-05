RCom Second Quarter Net Profit Jumps To 6,798 Crore Rupees

Rcom's revenue from operations fell 41.7 per cent to Rs 334 crore.

NEW DELHI: Reliance Communications Ltd posted a sharp rise in its quarterly profit on Saturday, as it recorded a one-time gain.

Net profit for the July-September quarter came in at Rs 6,798 crore ($939 million), compared to a profit of Rs 42 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations fell 41.7 per cent to Rs 334 crore.

The company said earlier this year that it had completed the sale of its fibre assets to Reliance Jio, the telecoms arm of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.

($1 = 72.4350 Indian rupees)

