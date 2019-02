Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management is the country's first listed mutual fund company.

Reliance Capital Ltd said on Thursday it had asked partner Nippon Life Insurance to buy its entire 42.88 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd.

Japan's Nippon Life Insurance already holds a 42.88 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, the country's first listed mutual fund company.