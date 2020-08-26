Regulatory Body TRAI Issues Show Cause Notice To Vodafone Idea Over 'Misleading Offer'

Vodafone Idea will have to respond to the show cause notice by 31 August

Telecom regulator TRAI has issued a show-cause notice to Vodafone Idea over the contentious priority plan, saying the offer lacks transparency, is misleading and not in compliance with regulatory principles, news agency reported on Wednesday. According to PTI, the regulator has asked Vodafone Idea to "show cause" by August 31, "as to why appropriate action should not be initiated against it for violating the extant regulatory framework by its RedX tariff plan".

"The RedX tariff offer lacks transparency and is misleading and not in compliance with regulatory principles of tariff assessment contained under Telecom Tariff Order, 1999, as amended from time to time," TRAI has said in the show-cause notice.

The regulatory body had reportedly been probing Vodafone Idea's priority plan RedX and Bharti Airtel's Platinum offering to see if network preference to specific customers leads to deterioration of services for other non-premium subscribers or violates any norms.

The Vodafone Idea stock lost close to a per cent in Wednesday's trading to close at Rs 8.94 a share.