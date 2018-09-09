NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Savings and Investments

Recurring Deposit Interest Rates: SBI Vs HDFC Bank Vs ICICI Bank Vs Yes Bank

On maturity, the depositor is paid a lump-sum amount which includes periodic investments and the interest income earned on it.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: September 09, 2018 16:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Recurring Deposit Interest Rates: SBI Vs HDFC Bank Vs ICICI Bank Vs Yes Bank

Recurring deposit interest rates, once determined, do not change during the tenure.

Recurring deposit (RD) is a kind of term deposit under which one needs to deposit a fixed amount at fixed interval, which generates interest income. Recurring deposit interest rates, once determined, do not change during the tenure. In fact, the Reserve Bank of India ensures that strict guidelines are followed by banks. On maturity, the depositor is paid a lump-sum amount which includes periodic investments and the interest income earned on it. Institutions such as small finance banks and post offices also offer the facility of recurring deposit.

Here is a comparison of recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank:

Recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by State Bank of India:

Revised from July 30, 2018:

TermInterest rate for general public (% per annum)Interest rate for senior citizens (% per annum)
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.77.2
2 years to less than 3 years6.757.25
3 years to less than 5 years6.87.3
5 years and up to 10 years6.857.35

 

Recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by HDFC Bank:

PeriodInterest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)Effective From
6 Months6.25%6.75%June 06,2018
9 Months6.75%7.25%August 06,2018
12 Months7.25%7.75%August 06,2018
15 Months7.25%7.75%August 06,2018
24 Months7.25%7.75%August 06,2018
27 Months7.10%7.60%August 06,2018
36 Months7.10%7.60%August 06,2018
39 Months7.10%7.60%August 06,2018
48 Months7.10%7.60%August 06,2018
60 Months7.10%7.60%August 06,2018
90 Months6.00%6.50%Jan 06,2017
120 Months6.00%6.50%Jan 06,2017

 

Recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by ICICI Bank:

Maturity PeriodRate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f August 14, 2018 
 GeneralSenior Citizen
6 months66.5
9 months6.57
12 months6.757.25
15 months77.5
18 months77.5
21 months77.5
24 months77.5
27 months7.257.75
30 months7.257.75
33 months7.257.75
36 months7.257.75
Above 3 years upto 5 years7.257.75
Above 5 years upto 10 years77.5

 

Recurring deposit (RD) rates offered by Yes Bank: 

Resident Recurring Deposit rates w.e.f 5th June 2018*
PeriodInterest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
6 Months6.70%7.20%
9 Months6.70%7.20%
12 Months7.10%7.60%
15 Months7.10%7.60%
18 Months7.10%7.60%
21 Months7.10%7.60%
24 Months7.10%7.60%
Above 2 years up to 10 Years7.10%7.60%
Source: yesbank.in

 

However, the best interest rates on recurring deposits are offered by small finance banks. Their interest rates on savings, fixed and recurring deposits are usually higher than their larger peers as well as post offices.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

recurring deposit (RD)Recurring Deposit (RD) Interest RatesRecurring deposit account

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersAsia Cup 2018Mi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesHot Deals

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top