Realty Platform NoBroker Valued At $1 Billion After New Funding: Report

NoBroker said on Tuesday it had raised $210 million in a funding round led by global investors General Atlantic and Tiger Global Management, giving the online real estate platform a valuation of $1 billion.

"The current funding will help us reach out to more customers across current and new cities ... will help us deepen our investments in resale and primary sale verticals," NoBroker Chief Business Officer Saurabh Garg said in an emailed statement.

Launched in 2013, NoBroker helps people rent, purchase and sell residential properties, allowing customers to deal with the property owner without having to go through brokers.

The company operates across six cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai, and has more than 15 million users and over 7.5 million properties registered on its website.

Indian startups have been on a tear in 2021, with several of them entering the unicorn, or the $1-billion club, while high-profile names such as food delivery firm Zomato <ZOMT.NS and fashion e-commerce company Nykaa have seen blockbuster market debuts.