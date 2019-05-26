Here Are Recurring Deposit Interest Rates Of Top Lenders

Recurring Deposit (RD) is a kind of term deposit under which investors need to deposit a fixed amount at a fixed interval, which generates a guaranteed interest income. Unlike a fixed deposit (FD) account, in which a lump-sum amount is locked in for a defined period against a fixed return, an RD account allows the investor to invest fixed amount of funds at regular intervals; for instance, every month. On maturity, the depositor is paid a lump-sum amount which includes the periodic investments and the interest income earned on them. RD interest rates are subject to change from time to time.
Here is a comparison of recurring deposit (RD) interest rates paid by SBI, PNB, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank:
State Bank of India
The following RD interest rates are offered by SBI with effect from May 9, 2019, according to the bank's website - sbi.co.in:
|Tenors
|General public (% p.a.)
|Senior citizens (% p.a.)
|1 year to less than 2 year
|6.8
|7.3
|2 years to less than 3 years
|6.8
|7.3
|3 years to less than 5 years
|6.8
|7.3
|5 years and up to 10 years
|6.85
|7.35
Punjab National Bank
The following RD interest rates are offered by PNB with effect from May 1, 2019, according to the bank's website - pnbindia.in:
|Tenors
|General public (% p.a.)
|Senior citizens (% p.a.)
|180 days to 270 Days
|6.35
|6.85
|222 days
|6.6
|7.1
|271 days to less than 1 year
|6.35
|6.85
|333 days
|6.95
|7.45
|1 year
|7
|7.5
|555 days
|6.85
|7.35
|above 1 year & up to 3 years
|6.75
|7.25
|above 3 year & up to 5 years
|6.25
|6.75
|above 5 years & up to 10 years
|6.25
|6.75
IndusInd Bank
The following RD interest rates are offered by IndusInd Bank with effect from April 25, 2019 according to the bank's website, indusind.com:
|Period
|General public (% p.a.)
|Senior citizens (% p.a.)
|12 Months
|7.6
|8.1
|15 Months
|7.6
|8.1
|18 Months
|7.75
|8.25
|21 Months
|7.75
|8.25
|24 Months
|7.75
|8.25
|27 Months
|7.75
|8.25
|30 Months
|7.75
|8.25
|33 Months
|7.75
|8.25
|3 years - less than 5 years
|7.35
|7.85
|5 years - 10 years
|7.25
|7.75
HDFC Bank
The following RD interest rates are offered by HDFC Bank, according to the bank's website - hdfcbank.com:
|Tenors
|General public (% p.a.)
Senior citizens (% p.a.)
|Effective From
|6 Months
|6.25
|6.75
|June 06, 2018
|9 Months
|6.75
|7.25
|August 06, 2018
|12 Months
|7.30
|7.80
|November 06, 2018
|15 Months
|7.30
|7.80
|November 06, 2018
|24 Months
|7.30
|7.80
|November 06, 2018
|27 Months
|7.40
|7.90
|November 06, 2018
|36 Months
|7.40
|7.90
|November 06, 2018
|39 Months
|7.25
|7.75
|November 06, 2018
|48 Months
|7.25
|7.75
|November 06, 2018
|60 Months
|7.25
|7.75
|November 06, 2018
|90 Months
|6.50
|7.00
|November 06, 2018
|120 Months
|6.50
|7.00
|November 06, 2018
ICICI Bank
The following RD interest rates are offered by ICICI Bank with effect from March 7, 2019 according to the bank's website - icicibank.com:
|Tenors
|General public (% p.a.)
|Senior citizens (% p.a.)
|6 months
|6.25
|6.75
|9 months
|6.5
|7
|12 months
|6.9
|7.4
|15 months
|7.1
|7.6
|18 months
|7.1
|7.6
|21 months
|7.1
|7.6
|24 months
|7.1
|7.6
|27 months
|7.5
|8
|30 months
|7.5
|8
|33 months
|7.5
|8
|36 months
|7.5
|8
|Above 3 years up to 5 years
|7.25
|7.75
|Above 5 years up to 10 years
|7
|7.5
Institutions such as small finance banks and post offices also offer the facility of recurring deposit account.