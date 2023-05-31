RBI's Upcoming Payment System Is No-Frills, Lightweight: 5 Facts

The payment system is expected to be "bunker-like" lightweight and portable, using minimal hardware and software. It will only be activated when needed, such as during a natural disaster or other catastrophic event.

The system would process transactions that are critical to the stability of the economy, such as government and market-related transactions. This would help to ensure that the economy is able to function smoothly and that there is no disruption to the flow of money.

"Having such a resilient system is also likely to act as a bunker equivalent in payment systems and thereby enhance public confidence in digital payments and financial market infrastructure even during extreme conditions," the RBI Annual Report for 2022-23 read.

The payment systems in India, such as UPI, RTGS, and NEFT, are designed to handle large volumes of transactions and ensure continuous availability. However, they rely on complex wired networks and advanced IT infrastructure. The new system is designed to be used in extreme and volatile situations, such as natural disasters and war.