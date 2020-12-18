RBI To Continue To Respond To Global Spillovers To Secure Stability: Shaktikanta Das

The RBI Governor said the central bank will use various instruments "at the appropriate time" to ensure ample liquidity in the system

The Reserve Bank of India will continue to respond to global spillovers to secure domestic
stability with its liquidity management operations, Governor Shaktikanta Das said earlier this month. The RBI will use its various instruments "at the appropriate time" to ensure ample liquidity in the system, the Governor said at the latest policy review meeting, according to minutes of the meeting released on minutes of the meeting released on Friday.

