RBI To Begin Bankruptcy Proceedings Against Dewan Housing

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said it will initiate bankruptcy proceedings against shadow lender Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL).

The central bank has superseded the board of DHFL and appointed an administrator owing to governance concerns and defaults in meeting various payment obligations, it said.

Debt-laden DHFL is one of country's top defaulters, and owes close to Rs 1 lakh crore ($14 billion) to its debtors, which include banks and mutual funds

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.