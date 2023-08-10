'India Uniquely Placed': RBI Governor On Tackling Inflation - Top Quotes

Indian economy has made significant progress toward controlling inflation. India is uniquely placed to benefit from the ongoing transformational shift in the global economy.

The MPC will remain watchful of inflation and remains resolute in its commitment to align inflation to the targeted level.

Global economy continues to face daunting challenges of inflation, geo-political uncertainty, and extreme weather conditions. However, India is expected to withstand external headwinds on the economic growth front.

Our banks are the healthiest in more than a decade. The Indian financial sector has been stable and resilient as is being reflected in sustained growth numbers.