RBI Cuts Lending Rate To 5.75%; Loans Set To Get Cheaper

Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee, led by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, on Thursday announced its decision to lower the repo rate to 5.75 per cent from 6 per cent. Repo rate is the key interest rate at which commercial banks borrow short-term funds from the RBI. Thursday's decision - which comes after conclusion of a three-day meeting of the MPC - marks the third consecutive reduction in the key rate in the RBI's bi-monthly policy reviews.

The RBI's move to lower the repo rate met economists' estimates.

Two-thirds of 66 economists in a poll conducted by news agency Reuters ahead of the release of GDP data had expected the Monetary Policy Committee to announce a 25-basis-points cut in the repo rate to 5.75 per cent.

Official data last month showed the country's GDP or gross domestic product grew 5.8 per cent in the quarter ended March 31. That meant India lost its status as the fastest growing major economy to China, which clocked a growth of 6.4 per cent in the three-month period.

The Reserve Bank of India had reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points each in its February and April policy reviews.