RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: Central Bank To Release Sixth Statement Of 2019-20 Shortly

RBI Policy: Analysts Say Some Room Available For RBI To Cut Rates After Today's Pause

The RBI is forecast to next cut rates by 25 basis points to 4.90 per cent in the October-December quarter, though some analysts reckon the central bank will keep rates on hold for longer.

According to CARE Ratings chief economist Madan Sabnavis, consumer inflation appears to have peaked for the time being and there is scope for further easing of repo rate by 25-50 basis points going forward; however, any such move will be data-dependent.



